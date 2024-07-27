Morgan State University Alum, Maryland native DJ K-Meta to preform at Broccoli City Festival

BALTIMORE --- Broccoli City Festival is heading to Washington D.C.

Big names are on the line-up including Megan Thee Stallion, Party Next Door and many more.

But this year, on the stage you'll also see a name familiar to the Charm City.

DJ K-Meta is one of the featured DJ's at the Broccoli City Festival– one of many of talented artist who got their start in the Charm City.

How did you get started djing?

"I started Djing pretty much when I was in school at Morgan State University.," answered DJ K-Meta.

His time at Morgan State marked the beginning of a career in music.

"I knew I wanted to help people in some way, and I've always loved music, and it wasn't till I went to Morgan and I," explained DK K-Meta. "You know you go out more, and you see, you know, parties and everything like that. See DJ's, and I kind of just fell in love with it."

Fast-forward to now, he is hosting his own events around Maryland and D.C.

"I have an event called 'Everything Nights' that is actually featured at Broccoli City," said DJ K-Meta.

He'll also be sharing the stage at Audi Field with global artists putting his own spin on things.

"I like to play for the people and give them what they want, but also kind of like show them like, Hey, like. There's also other things that you might not realize that you would love," DJ K-Meta explained.

If you were to describe your sound— your style, how would you describe it?

"It kind of evolves. But I'm definitely intentional with like a international vibe," DJ K-Meta answered.

"Seeing my name on a flyer with everybody else is kind of surreal. But I know that I put in a lot of work," DJ K-Meta explained. "I'm definitely supposed to be here, and I'm ready to like really, just show my talents to anyone that is inquiring to see them."

DJ K-Meta will be taking the stage all weekend long, alongside many other artists.

To learn more about the festival, you can visit the Broccoli Festival website.