Watch CBS News
Local

BPD sergeant injured after laser beam shined in eyes at Canton car gathering, police union says

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A police sergeant suffered corneal damage after a laser beam was shined into their eyes while responding to a car gathering in Canton over the weekend, according to the Baltimore police union.

The sergeant was taken to Shock Trauma, and the permanency of the injury is unknown, according to Mike Mancuso, president of the Baltimore City Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police. 

Officers responded Saturday night to a parking lot on Boston Street, where a group Mancuso called "street car racing anarchists," comprised of up to 300 cars, allegedly shut down the street. 

Mancuso said responding officers were hit with bottles and rocks, along with the laser allegedly utilized by someone in the crowd. No further injuries were reported. 

Pinning the blame on "weak leadership and ineffective policies," Mancuso called for 600 more police officers to bolster the department. 

The Baltimore Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  

Widely available lasers could seriously damage the eyes, according to a study by Johns Hopkins Medicine

Researchers found that some high-power lasers "can damage the retina by shooting a powerful light current into the eye that penetrates the organ's deepest layers in fractions of a second." 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 7:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.