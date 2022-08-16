BPD officer Christopher Nguyen found guilty of reckless endangerment

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police officer Christopher Nguyen has been found guilty of reckless endangerment after he failed to defend an unresponsive assault victim who was kicked in the head, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said.

In 2020, while responding to the incident in Northeast Baltimore, Nguyen failed to properly secure or detain the suspect, identified as Kenneth Somers, prosecutors said.

Somers ignored questions from the officer, exited his truck and walked toward the victim, who was motionless and bleeding on the sidewalk.

According to prosecutors he then said: "Hey, can you see that? Can you see? So you can remember me."

The man then kicked the victim in the head "forcefully" in front of Nguyen, the state's attorney's office said.

"I applaud my Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit for holding Officer Nguyen accountable for his failure to protect the victim in this case," said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. "The citizens of Baltimore deserve to feel protected in the presence of a police officer and not fearful that they will stand idly by while an unrestrained suspect attacks them."

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27.

Nguyen faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of $5,000, Mosby's office said.