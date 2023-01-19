Ravens commit $20 million to West Baltimore recreation center

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have donated $20 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore (BGCMB) the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center, the BGCMB announced Thursday.

The BGCMB plans to use the funds to renovate and significantly expand services at the existing center. In partnership with Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, Green Street Academy, and the community, the project aims to create a space for hundreds of children ages 6-18 to participate in youth development programs.

Plans for the Club include an athletic field with sports lighting, a teen center, activity and games spaces, tutoring spaces, and indoor/outdoor community gathering spaces.

BGCMB will offer a range of programs at the location, from academic success and character and leadership development to the arts, health and wellness, sports and recreation, and workforce readiness.