Boxer Gervonta Davis converts to Islam in ceremony at local mosque

Here's your Thursday afternoon news roundup | December 28, 2023
Gervonta Davis, a world-renowned boxer from Baltimore, converted to Islam on Sunday in a ceremony at a Maryland mosque, Imam Hassan Abdi said.

In the ceremony at Masjid Al-Hidaayah in Woodlawn, Davis performed the shahada - the Islamic testimony of faith - and embraced a Muslim name: Abdul Wahid, which means "the servant of the one." Davis hasn't legally changed his name, however.

This story by Andy Kostka continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Boxer Gervonta Davis converts to Islam in ceremony at local mosque

