Bowleys Quarters, coastal portions of Baltimore County, gearing up for potential flooding

BALTIMORE - Residents along the coastal part of Baltimore County started hunkering down well ahead of Tuesday's rain, meanwhile, crews remain at the ready to help anyone during the storm.

The sound of waves and rain is all Jaime Morris could hear Tuesday. He's lived off of Bay Drive in Bowleys Quarters since July.

Seen in Bowleys Quarters off Bay Drive: water is swelling up against this homeowner’s property.



But, this isn't his first rodeo. When he learned about the forecast, he went through a checklist.

"Am I gonna get gas for generators, are we going to stay at someone else's house, do we have enough food," Morris said. "How are we going to head the house? I'm pretty sure power's gonna go for us, just have that feeling."

The rain quickly started pooling all around his property. The same happening along roads throughout the Bowleys Quarters area and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department has 18 people on deck, ready to respond to incidents in the area.

Chief officer Shannon Stallings said they're expecting downed wires, downed trees and medical emergencies.

He adds they're fully equipped to handle it all, learning a tough lesson when Tropical Storm Isabel hit back in 2003.

"We've taken necessary action to purchase vehicles like our high water rescue truck, which was designed to get us in and out of communities during flooding," Stallings aid. "So we don't lose any other apparatus in tropical storms."

As the rain continues to fall, Morris continues to hunker down and see the silver lining.

"We're very lucky to be here, I mean, we're gonna pay the price [for this storm], but it's beautiful. The water's great, we're very fortunate to live here any other day," Stallings said.

All Baltimore County residents can sign up for emergency alerts from the Baltimore County Office of Emergency Management. You can do that by visiting here.

You can also stay up to date on the office's social media pages.