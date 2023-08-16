Bowie State program, PHIT, designed to strengthen diversity in public health workforce

BOWIE -- One of Bowie State University's newer programs combines public health and IT, with a bigger goal of diversifying the public health workforce.

When it comes to health care, technology can play as big a role, and BSU is working to get students trained to handle cutting-edge tech used in the health care space.

BSU's Public Health Informatics & Technology Workforce Development Program, or PHIT, is funded through a nearly $10 million grant.

Charles Meregini, a senior biology student, signed up for the program last year.

"There's a mission here, there's a whole industry that is opening up in this," Meregini said. "I would like to be one of the most sought-after people and be able to enhance my skills."

The HBCU got a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in 2021. The goal of PHIT is to open the door for more minorities and underrepresented groups in public health.

Also, to help bridge the gap with big data, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Birthale Archie, PHIT's director, said there's a wealth of health data lying around, but the workforce or cultural competency to decipher it just isn't there.

"We're unable to identify research findings, the benefit of gathering that data, that will help us improve the delivery of services to the public," Archie said.

Anika Alfred Bissahoyo, BSU's assistant vice president for research, said PHIT "really helps us to better assist, providing a cadre of students that can come into this space and really support the data needs."

PHIT offers a Bachelor's degree, post Bachelor certificate, and bootcamp programs for professionals in related fields.

Students are also guaranteed internships, meaning jobs after the program are highly likely. Archie said several of their institution partners are already wanting to hire PHIT students.

With the current funding, BSU will graduate 210 people from the PHIT program.