Bowie native Caleb Williams is first from DC, Maryland, Virginia to claim prestigious Heisman Trophy

BALTIMORE - Caleb Williams' football journey began in Bowie, Maryland.

Now, he is a Heisman Trophy winner – the first from the DC, Maryland, Virginia to win the prestigious award.

On Saturday, Williams was voted the best college football player for the 2022 season.

Williams, a sophomore quarterback at the University of Southern California, led the Trojans to an 11-2 record and a trip to the Pac 12 Championship game.

The Trojans lost both games to Utah, but was still a significant leap for the program that won just four games the previous year.

Williams and the Trojans will play Tulane on Jan. 2 in the Cotton Bowl.

Williams passed for 4,075 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 372 yards with 10 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1 quarterback played high school football at Gonzaga College in Washington, D.C. before initially playing college ball at Oklahoma.

He then transferred to USC where he turned around a Trojans squad that won just four games last season.

According to The Washington Post, Williams grew up in Bowie. He moved with his family into a Northwest D.C. apartment when he chose Gonzaga over a bevy of both local and national suitors.

Before that, Williams attended St. Pius X Regional School in Bowie.