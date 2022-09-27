Boston Red Sox honor three Baltimore City firefighters killed on duty during game against Orioles

BALTIMORE - The Boston Red Sox paid tribute to three Baltimore City firefighters who were killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

On the scoreboard of the Red Sox game against the Orioles Monday night at Fenway Park with images of Lt. Kelsey Sadler, paramedic Kenneth Lacayo and Lt. Paul Butrim.

Lt. Butrim was a life-long Boston Red Sox fan, and the scoreboard displayed a photo of him and his son wearing Red Sox outfits.

The scoreboard read, "The Red Sox remember.." with the name of the three Baltimore City firefighters.

What an amazing tribute by @RedSox, paying tribute to our #FallenHeroes during tonight’s game against the @Orioles.



And to @LOCAL_718 & @BostonFire for hosting members of #BMORESBravest E14 E55 & T23 this evening.



Speechless.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/hMBJJ6XoKn — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) September 27, 2022

Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo died in the line of duty on Jan. 24 after a vacant rowhome on Stricker Street caught fire and partially collapsed while they were inside, trapping them underneath the rubble.

Their deaths were ruled homicide by incendiary fire, a fire that is intentionally ignited or spread into an area where the fire should not be. Incendiary fires may not necessarily be intentional, but directly resulted from other criminal activity.

Boston firefighters also hosted members of the Baltimore City Fire Department to Monday night's game against the Orioles.

"What an amazing tribute by @RedSox, paying tribute to our #FallenHeroes during tonight's game against the @Orioles," the Baltimore Fire Union posted on social media.

The Orioles won the game, 14-8.