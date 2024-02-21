BOPA opens first round of applications for 2024 Artscape festival

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts has opened the first round of applications for the 40th anniversary Artscape festival, BOPA announced Wednesday.

The three-day celebration of Baltimore's art scene will be held from August 2-4, 2024.

The following Artscape opportunities are now open:

Food & Beverage Vendors

Artist Marketplace

Music Performances - Local Stages

Performing Artists Pop-ups

Kidscape Call for Arts Programmers

Teenscape Artist Market Vendors

Project Artscape Call for Designers

BOPA has also opened a Request for Proposals to create public arts installations for this year's festival.

Applications for temporary festival staff positions and support services are also open.

The festival will take place ...

You can apply for any of the opportunities on the Artscape applications webpage.

All applications are due Tuesday, March 19.