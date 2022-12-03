Boonyasith's 17 points help UMBC beat Lehigh 88-62
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jacob Boonyasith's 17 points helped UMBC defeat Lehigh 88-62 on Saturday.
Boonyasith was 6-of-11 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Retrievers (5-4). Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Colton Lawrence went 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 15 points.
The Mountain Hawks (4-4) were led in scoring by Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who finished with 23 points and four steals. Evan Taylor added 15 points and six rebounds for Lehigh. In addition, Jake Betlow also had 15 points.
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.