Bomb technicians dispose of 'multiple explosive devices' found in Harford County yard

BALTIMORE -- Bomb technicians with the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal disposed of "multiple explosive devices" found in the yard of a Street, Md., home on Wednesday, the agency said.

While investigators still have not determined what the devices were, a team of technicians saw the devices had not been fired and still had a fusing mechanism, the agency said.

Fire officials said the devices were weathered and appeared abandoned, leading investigators to believe there was no criminal intent in their placement.

About noon, Harford County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 3700 block of Ady Road after a resident said they found a suspicious device buried in a yard, police said. The resident believed the device might be an explosive.

After securing the surrounding area, deputies shut down traffic in the area of Route 543 and Taylor Road and called the Office of the State Fire Marhsal.

Initially, the technicians found three devices.

"After examining the devices, Bomb Technicians concluded that the best course of action was to render the three devices safe," the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. "Bomb Technicians disposed of the potentially dangerous rounds on the scene."

After a search, two more devices were found buried in the ground. They were also cleared.