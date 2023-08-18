Bomb technicians shut down part of Downtown Bel Air to investigate suspicious package
BALTIMORE -- The Office of the State Fire Marshal's bomb squad assisted the Harford County Sheriff's Office with ruling out that a suspicious package near the Harford County Circuit Court posed a threat, according to authorities.
Bomb technicians eventually determined that there was no threat to the public, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Multiple buildings around the Harford County Circuit Court were evacuated while the operation is underway, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
Roads were closed at East Churchville Road and North Main Street, South Bond Street at Alice Anne Street, deputies said.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.