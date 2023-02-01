Boil water advisory extended for western Maryland town of Lonaconing

BALTIMORE -- The town of Lonaconing is under a boil water advisory until at least Feb. 9, according to a statement posted on the town's Facebook page.

People who reside in the western Maryland town have been asked to continue following the Maryland Department of the Environment's boiling water or using bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing their teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

The town began operating under a boil water advisory due to "high turbidity levels found at Midland/Gilmore and Koontz water treatment plants" on Jan. 17, according to a Facebook page.

The advisory applied to all customers of the Lonaconing Water Company, according to a Jan. 17 Facebook post.

Then, on Jan. 20, town employees provided an update on the water situation on the Town of Lonaconing Facebook page, noting that Lonaconing had begun receiving water from the Frostburg system "to assist with the low water pressure and water levels."

Although the problem had been resolved, re-establishing water pressure and rebuilding water levels would take time, which is why the boil water advisory would remain in effect, according to a Jan. 20 Facebook post.

Lonaconing Water Company customers have been able to pick up bottled water at the Lonaconing Goodwill Fire Station, per the Facebook posts.