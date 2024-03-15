Body-worn camera footage shows moments before fatal shooting of suspect in Parkville

PIKESVILLE - On Friday, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General released body-worn camera footage from a deadly shooting that involves Baltimore County Police in January.

On Jan. 9, police initially responded to a domestic disturbance call that involved a man with a gun at a hotel in the 400 block of Reisterstown Road.

Officers located Sha-Kim Webley, 29, down the street at a gas station.

The footage from the body-worn cameras show police enter the convenience store but quickly retreat to take cover behind their patrol cars and declared a barricade situation after Webley pointed a gun toward officers, state investigators said.

The newly released video picked up the voices of several officers.

"He's barricaded," an officer said.

"Every time he comes back to the door, he's lifting the gun," another officer said.

Moments later, police make an announcement over their radios.

"He just fired a shot, he just fired a shot," an officer said.

Baltimore County police said Webley then opens the convenience store door and "engaged" with officers, sustaining life-threatening injuries.

More than a dozen shots can be heard as state investigators said three different county officers discharged their firearms toward Webley.

He falls to the ground.

Officers at the scene make repeated calls for Webley to drop the weapon so police can begin to render aid.

Eventually, a group of officers walk toward the suspect, remove the gun and begin tying on a torniquet and applying chest seals in an attempt to stop the bleeding.

Webley died at a local hospital.

No one else was injured in the shooting, police said.

The identities of the officers involved in this case have not been released.

If there is a specific reason to believe that an officer's safety is at risk, the Independent Investigations Division will withhold the discharging officer's names.

Baltimore County Police confirms the officers are not on administrative leave pending the outcome of the IID review of the fatal shooting.

The IID also typically releases body-worn camera video within 20 business days of an incident.

In this case, state investigators said it was delayed to allow more time to redact information that raises safety concerns and for those involved in the incident to review the video before being released.