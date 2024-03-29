Body of man abducted in Baltimore found in Annapolis, police say

BALTIMORE -- The body of a man believed to have been abducted in Baltimore was found Thursday in Annapolis, police said.

The abduction was reported around 1 a.m. Thursday, when police responded to a woman in Southeast Baltimore. She told police that two men forcefully entered the house, demanded money and claimed to have her son, David Winchester Jr., in their custody, Baltimore police said.

The suspects fled the scene without money and drove away, police said. Hours later at 8:30 a.m., Annapolis Police said a body was found in a wooded area on the 900 block of Spa Road.

The body was identified as 47-year-old David Winchester Jr., police said.

Annapolis detectives are working with Baltimore Police to investigate the death. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.