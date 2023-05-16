Watch CBS News
Decomposed body found near school in Northeast Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A dead body was found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area near a school in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Around 2:10 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 block of Exeter Hall Avenue, near The Stadium School, where a person was found dead.

Police said the unidentified body was in the late stages of decomposition.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

First published on May 16, 2023 / 5:14 PM

