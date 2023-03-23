Body found in water at Loch Raven Reservoir in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE — A body was found in the water at the Loch Raven Reservoir Thursday afternoon, Baltimore County police said.
Around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to Dulaney Valley Road and Jarrettsville Pike.
When they arrived, they located a body in the water. Police recovered the body, and are conducting an ongoing investigation.
This story is still developing story and will be updated.
