Body found in water at Loch Raven Reservoir in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — A body was found in the water at the Loch Raven Reservoir Thursday afternoon, Baltimore County police said.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to Dulaney Valley Road and Jarrettsville Pike.  

When they arrived, they located a body in the water.  Police recovered the body, and are conducting an ongoing investigation.  

This story is still developing story and will be updated. 

First published on March 23, 2023 / 3:26 PM

