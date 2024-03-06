Bodkin Elementary School in Anne Arundel County closed Thursday due to lack of power, water

Vic Carter has your Wednesday evening news update (3/6/2024)

Vic Carter has your Wednesday evening news update (3/6/2024)

Vic Carter has your Wednesday evening news update (3/6/2024)

BALTIMORE - Bodkin Elementary School will be closed for students and staff on Thursday because of a lack of power and water, according to the Anne Arundel County Public School district.

The service disruption is expected to continue throughout most of the day.

There will be no instruction for students, district officials say.

All other schools in the Chesapeake cluster will operate on normal schedules.

If no other message is received on March 7, families should assume that Bodkin Elementary School will operate on a normal schedule on Friday.