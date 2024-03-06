Watch CBS News
Local News

Bodkin Elementary School in Anne Arundel County closed Thursday due to lack of power, water

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Vic Carter has your Wednesday evening news update (3/6/2024)
Vic Carter has your Wednesday evening news update (3/6/2024) 01:40

BALTIMORE - Bodkin Elementary School will be closed for students and staff on Thursday because of a lack of power and water, according to the Anne Arundel County Public School district.

The service disruption is expected to continue throughout most of the day.

There will be no instruction for students, district officials say.

All other schools in the Chesapeake cluster will operate on normal schedules. 

If no other message is received on March 7, families should assume that Bodkin Elementary School will operate on a normal schedule on Friday. 

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 8:01 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.