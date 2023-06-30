Woman handed life sentence for 2018 murder of Baltimore mother Tiffany Jones

BALTIMORE -- A woman was sentenced Friday to life in prison plus 50 years for the murder of Tiffany Jones, a woman who was abducted before she was found dead inside a burning home in south Baltimore in 2018.

Bobie Barncord, 33, was convicted in April of First Degree Murder, Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Kidnap, and Arson.

On August 21, 2018, Baltimore Police officers learned that Jones was kidnapped at knifepoint by a male known as "Philly," later identified as Barncord's co-defendant, Willard Turner.

Turner was sentenced to life plus 80 years in 2020.

The driver of the getaway vehicle was named "Bobie." Officers traced the vehicle's tag number and discovered the owner to be Barncord's father.

The following day, officers responded to a fire report, where firefighters found the naked and bound body of Tiffany Jones.

Before interviewing Barncord, police obtained a search warrant for the getaway car.

Prosecutors said during the search, they found the victim's shoes, a large knife consistent with the one used in the kidnapping, and Barncord's DNA on the knife handle.

Barncord admitted to participating in the kidnapping and false imprisonment of Jones, pouring lighter fluid on her, and watching as an unidentified person lit Jones on fire.

Prosecutors said Barncord indicated that she believed Jones had stolen her cell phone, which partially motivated her participation in the crime.