Bob Knight, legendary Indiana college basketball coach, dies at 83

Bob Knight, the legendary Hall of Fame college coach whose name was synonymous with Indiana Hoosier basketball for three decades, has died at the age of 83.

Knight died at his home in Bloomington, Indiana, "surrounded by family and friends," his family said in a statement Wednesday evening on his foundation's website.

"We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend," his family wrote.

Former Indiana Hoosiers Head coach Bob Knight on the court during halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Assembly Hall on Feb. 8, 2020, in Bloomington, Indiana. Getty Images

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.