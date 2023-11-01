Bob Knight, legendary Indiana college basketball coach, dies at 83
Bob Knight, the legendary Hall of Fame college coach whose name was synonymous with Indiana Hoosier basketball for three decades, has died at the age of 83.
Knight died at his home in Bloomington, Indiana, "surrounded by family and friends," his family said in a statement Wednesday evening on his foundation's website.
"We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend," his family wrote.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.