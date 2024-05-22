Blue Angels to soar over Annapolis in flight demonstration Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- The iconic Blue Angels will showcase death-defying maneuvers over the Severn River as part of the U.S. Naval Academy's Commissioning Week.

Flying at nearly the speed of sound, about 700 mph, the U.S. Navy's world-renowned flight demonstration squadron wows crowds in Annapolis every year.

The flight demonstration is set for 2 p.m. over the Severn River.

If you miss it, try catching the flyover on Friday, when the squadron soars over the Naval Academy graduation.

The graduation and commissioning ceremony for the Class of 2024 will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Rowe Boulevard in Annapolis.

Visit the United States Naval Academy website for the full commissioning schedule.

Expect some traffic, Annapolis

In the days before the graduation and commissioning ceremony, Annapolis residents and visitors alike should expect heavy traffic, temporary road and bridge closures, parking limitations, and increased security downtown.

On Friday, security around the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium could make traffic slower than usual until 3 p.m.

The Route 450 Naval Academy Bridge will be closed on Wednesday from 1:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the Blue Angels flight demonstration.

Parking will also be limited throughout the week, but you can visit Annapolis Parking to reserve garage parking at Gott's and Knighton garages.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to park at Knighton and Park Place garages and take the free downtown "magenta" shuttle. The shuttle can be tracked using the transloc app or online.