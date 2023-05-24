Blue Angels take flight over Severn River in Annapolis: 'They can do really cool flips'

BALTIMORE -- The world-renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels took flight over Maryland on Wednesday.

Flying at the speed of sound, about 700 mph, the iconic Blue Angels showcased death-defying maneuvers over the Severn River as thousands of spectators looked on.

"Some of the action was just right over our head," said Severna Park resident Amy Smith. "You could just feel the sound coming off the engines."

Spectators watched from wherever they could get a clear view of the sky.

Hundreds watched from Annapolis' World War II Memorial as the Blue Angels flew the 6 f/a-19 Hornets in perfect tight formations, even upside down.

"They can do really cool flips," said Van Heffernan, from Annapolis.

"I like the tricks and also it's just really cool that we live so close and we get to see them every year," said Quinn, from Annapolis.

Smith and Nick Kootsikis, who are both commercial pilots with military backgrounds, have a special appreciation for just how difficult those tricks really are.

"One of the hardest things is to fly upside down," Kootsikis said. "The blood rushes to your head and when those guys go upside down it hurts, and I know it hurts."

Children watching wondered what it takes to be a Blue Angel.

"They have to be brave and they have to have good eyesight," said Gretchen Lebo, from Annapolis. "A lot of training. A lot of work.."

Some children even have dreams of being in the cockpit one day.

"I'm here with my mom to see the Blue Angels and we usually do this because I want to be one when I'm older," Lebo said.

The Blue Angels will be back this week to do a flyover for the Naval Academy graduation.

For the full commissioning week schedule, you can visit the United States Naval Academy website.