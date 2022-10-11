Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Blink-182 reunites for 2023 global tour with stop in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Blink-182 is coming together for a global tour in 2023.

One of its stops will be in Baltimore.

The group's most prolific and popular lineup, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, will all be on stage together for the tour for the first time in nearly a decade.

The pop-punk group, famous for songs like "All the Small Things," "What's My Age Again," and so much more, will play at the Baltimore Arena on May 26, 2023.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. 

Baltimore hardcore group Turnstile will open.

Blink-182 is dropping a new single, "Edging," on Friday.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 10:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.