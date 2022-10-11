Blink-182 reunites for 2023 global tour with stop in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Blink-182 is coming together for a global tour in 2023.

One of its stops will be in Baltimore.

The group's most prolific and popular lineup, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, will all be on stage together for the tour for the first time in nearly a decade.

The pop-punk group, famous for songs like "All the Small Things," "What's My Age Again," and so much more, will play at the Baltimore Arena on May 26, 2023.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

Baltimore hardcore group Turnstile will open.

Blink-182 is dropping a new single, "Edging," on Friday.