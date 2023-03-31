Watch CBS News
'Black Women Build Baltimore' empowers homeownership in Druid Heights

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Torrey Smith visited the Druid Heights neighborhood this week, highlighting the work of "Black Women Build Baltimore," an initiative helping black women achieve homeownership by transforming vacant and abandoned buildings. 

The organization provides first-time homebuyers with resources and support to make their dreams of owning a home a reality.  Tanika, a member of the organization, explained that the program was founded by Shelly Hallstatt, a skilled carpenter and lawyer. 

Black Women Build Baltimore focuses on the Druid Heights area, working with black women to not only own their first home but also learn new skills, build community, and improve financial literacy.

According to Tanika, many people do not realize that mortgage payments can be lower than rent prices, which continue to rise. The organization aims to empower black women to buy homes in Baltimore, knowing that doing so can strengthen the community. 

They plan to build a community resource center at the end of the block, further supporting local residents.Black Women Build Baltimore offers guidance and resources for potential homeowners, including credit counseling and advice on purchasing a home. 

Those interested in learning more about the organization and how to support their mission can visit their website at blackwomenbuild.org.

