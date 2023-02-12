Black Girls Vote gives Valentine's Day boxes of love to women's shelters

BALTIMORE -- The organization Blacks Girls Vote is conducting a donation drive for basic hygienic items.

The items are being used to created boxes of love and will be distributed to local women's shelters for Valentine's Day.

"We want to engage the community and let them know that we are out there, and we care and provide them with some type of comfort as Valentine's Day is coming up," Monica Johnson of Black Girls Vote said.

According to a Harvard study, nearly 64% of women have experienced difficulty affording feminine products.

Over 100 care packages will be donated to five different women's shelters.

"We need to make sure that we are taking care of ourselves taking care of our bodies, because when you take care of your body, you are taking care of your mind," Sherry Adams of Black Girls Vote said.

Volunteer Lauren Tardy said she is sharing her love of service with her daughter to teach her that a simple gesture goes a long way.

"To help women to have access to feminine products is amazing it makes the world of difference," Tardy said.

People who would like to donate can do so via Amazon.

Donations Needed:

Sanitary Pads &Tampons

Feminine Wash & Wipes

Shampoo & Conditioner

Hair Care Products

Toothpaste/Toothbrush

Underwear, Socks & Sport Bras