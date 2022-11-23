Black Friday bargains: Walmart offering discounts on toys and other items

BALTIMORE - With Thanksgiving upon us and a strain on our budgets, shoppers are racing to find Black Friday deals. This season, Walmart is offering bargains on hot toys and other items - many of which you can snag for under $25.

"We listened to our customers from last year and they really wanted to shop several times not just one day, so that's why we decided to do the deals for days across the weeks in November.", said Walmart employee Michelle Mitchell.

Some consumers are just shopping for their loved ones, and others treating themselves.

"What Paullete is going to get for herself is a new pair of boots and I'm going to get me some more jeans and a couple sweaters and maybe a piece of jewelry.", Walmart customer Paulette Jones told WJZ.

The deals this Black Friday aren't just on toys. You can save money on groceries by taking advantage of Walmart's flashback discount on food items.

Fortunately the savings don't end with Black Friday. Walmart will also be participating in cyber Monday, so don't forget to check for discounts electronics next week.