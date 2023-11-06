What stores are open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2023?

Holiday shopping season starting earlier Why holiday shopping season is starting earlier this year 04:56

Thanksgiving and Black Friday – the days that kick off the holiday shopping season for many – are quickly approaching. Some companies have vowed not to open stores on Thanksgiving and are sticking to that. Some will open early on Black Friday to allow shoppers to get a head start on their gift lists. Here is what you can expect from major retailers on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23 and Black Friday, Nov. 24.

Walmart

While Walmart and other big box retailers were once known for their Thanksgiving and Black Friday crowds, Walmart has been closed on Thanksgiving since the pandemic. CEO John Furner said on X last month that their stores will continue to be closed on the holiday.

Walmart announced it was kicking off Black Friday early this year, with online shopping sales starting on Nov. 8. Stores will be open on Black Friday, Nov. 24.

Target

In 2020, Target also decided to stay closed on Thanksgiving to limit crowds during the pandemic. In 2021, the company announced that would be permanent – its stores would be closed on the holiday to give employees a day off.

Target has announced its Black Friday sales will start early online and in-store. The company has not announced Black Friday store hours, but in 2022, most stores opened at 7 a.m.

Best Buy

Best Buy says none of its stores will open on Thanksgiving, but stores will set their own hours for Black Friday. Shoppers can check their local store hours on Best Buy's store locator.

Kohl's

Kohl's will close stores on Thanksgiving Day and will open Black Friday at 5 a.m., but store hours may vary by location. Like many retailers, its Black Friday deals will start early.

Dollar General

Dollar General stores in most states will be open on Thanksgiving Day and shoppers can visit DG.com for their local stores' hours, a representative told CBS News via email. Their stores will also have normal hours on Black Friday.

Macy's

Macy's, which is known for going all out during the holidays – from its Thanksgiving Day Parade to its iconic holiday window displays – will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, a representative for the company told CBS News via email. Black Friday sales will start early online.

On Black Friday, stores will open with extended hours from 6 a.m. to 10:59 p.m., the representative said.

Michaels

Several retailers, including Michaels, stayed open on Thanksgiving in 2022, according to TheBlackFriday.com. This year, however, Michaels says its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, but shoppers should check their local stores' extended hours.

Aldi

Unlike many grocery stores, Aldi stores are closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, New Year's Day and Easter Sunday, and also have limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Shoppers can check specific store hours online.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods will be open on Thanksgiving but will have modified hours on this holiday and others, like Christmas. Shoppers can check local store hours online.

This is the case for several grocery stores, including regional and local chains like Stop & Shop, according to a representative for the company, and H-E-B, according to its website.

CBS News has reached out to several other retailers for information on their Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours and is awaiting response.