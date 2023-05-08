Black bear relocated from residential neighborhood in Maryland city

BALTIMORE - A black bear roaming in a residential neighborhood in Rockville, Maryland was trapped and relocated, the Rockville City Police Department said.

The police department was alerted that the bear was in the backyard of a home on Pitt Place and had destroyed three beehives.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources was called Sunday to trap the bear.

Police said the trap was filled with donuts, molasses and vanilla.

The bear was captured in the trap in the homeowner's backyard, and was relocated to an undisclosed location out of Rockville and Montgomery County.

RCPD and DNR Successfully Trap and Relocate the Rockville Bear On Sunday, May 7, 2023, the Rockville City Police Department (RCPD) was notified by a homeowner in the 1700 block of Pitt Place that the black bear had been getting into their backyard and destroyed three beehives. Despite the hopes after several days that the bear would move out of the area on its own, RCPD contacted the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) where it was determined that for the safety of both the community and bear, DNR would attempt to trap. Yesterday in the late afternoon, DNR placed a trap filled with donuts, molasses and vanilla in the homeowners back yard in hopes the bear would return, and he did! During the night, RCPD was contacted by the homeowner to report the bear was believed to be in the trap. RCPD officers were able to make a visual confirmation that the bear was in fact inside the trap, was in good condition and was eating the food. Officers stayed on scene throughout the night and we are happy to report two staff members from DNR responded to the scene early this morning, where they safely and successfully relocated the bear out of Rockville and Montgomery County to an undisclosed location more fitting for his needs. We wish him all the best in his new journey! We would like to thank the MD DNR team for their assistance, responsiveness and great partnership in helping us with the bear. We would also like to thank our Rockville community members who called in sightings and shared the BearSafe tips, and finally, to the Butterworth family of Pitt Place, for their patience, cooperation and overwhelming calmness during this unique event. Posted by Rockville City Police Department on Monday, May 8, 2023

