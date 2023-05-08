Black bear relocated from residential neighborhood in Maryland city
By Adam Thompson
/ CBS Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A black bear roaming in a residential neighborhood in Rockville, Maryland was trapped and relocated, the Rockville City Police Department said.
The police department was alerted that the bear was in the backyard of a home on Pitt Place and had destroyed three beehives.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources was called Sunday to trap the bear.
Police said the trap was filled with donuts, molasses and vanilla.
The bear was captured in the trap in the homeowner's backyard, and was relocated to an undisclosed location out of Rockville and Montgomery County.
"We would also like to thank our Rockville community members who called in sightings and shared the BearSafe tips, and finally, to the Butterworth family of Pitt Place, for their patience, cooperation and overwhelming calmness during this unique event," Rockville Police said.
