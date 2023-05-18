Bird plans to expand its e-scooters and e-bikes across Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County residents will soon see more of Bird's e-scooters and e-bikes on the streets—just in time for Bike to Work Week, according to Bird staff.

The announcement of the expansion comes a full year after Bird scooters arrived in Annapolis, which occurred during last year's Bike to Work Week, Bird staff said.

Anne Arundel County's e-scooter and e-bike access will expand from Annapolis to Parole, MD, according to Bird staff.

An additional 100 vehicles will be phased in over time, Bird staff said.

Bike to Work Week kicked off on May 15 and ends on May 21.

Bird intends to offer a variety of features and benefits to riders in Anne Arundel County, according to Bird staff.

Some of those features include:

· Community Pricing: Bird's inclusive Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens. Those who qualify can sign up by downloading the Bird app, creating an account and emailing proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.

· Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel: To recognize the individuals whose work continues to be so crucial to the health and safety of our communities, Bird offers free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. Those who qualify can sign up by emailing a copy of their medical identification card, name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders receive two free 30-minute rides per day.

· Community Mode: Bird values community input. Anyone with a Bird account can report or provide feedback on vehicle-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged vehicles in their area by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the in-app Bird map. When a report is submitted, someone is assigned to correct the issue.