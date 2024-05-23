Bill Barnes voted new superintendent of Howard County Public Schools

BALTIMORE - Howard County Public Schools have named Bill Barnes as the new superintendent, pending approval.

The board announced that Barnes will start his permanent role on July 1.

He had been the district's acting superintendent since Jan. 8, after the retirement of Dr. Michael Martirano.

Barnes will be the eight Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) superintendent since 1949.

The agreement is pending contract negotiations and approval by the Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey Wright.

"We appreciate Mr. Barnes' continued service to our youth and are thrilled that he has stepped forward to lead our school system," said Board of Education Chair, Jennifer Swickard Mallo. "We look forward to his commitment to change in instructional leadership as well as his ability to innovate and fulfill the promise of the Blueprint for Education. He brings to the job many years of experience and roles at HCPSS in the Division of Academics, his national reputation as a leader in Mathematics instruction, and keen mind for problem solving. He demonstrated agility as he stepped into the Acting Superintendent role, collaboratively worked with our county funders, and demonstrated heartfelt compassion during challenging budget times. At his core, Mr. Barnes believes in the potential for greatness of Howard County students and for the Howard County Public School System. The Board looks forward to supporting his efforts to make this a reality."

Prior to becoming Acting Superintendent in January, Barnes served as the HCPSS Chief Academic Officer since 2017, overseeing the departments of Special Education, Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, and Program Innovation and Student Well-Being.

"I am honored and humbled by the Board's endorsement for me to continue to serve the students, staff and families as superintendent of the Howard County Public School System," said Barnes. "I look forward to all we will accomplish together as we lift all students to even greater levels of achievement and fulfillment. My work will remain grounded by the students, teachers, support staff, families, and community members I show up for each day and whose voices and perspectives will inform our journey forward."