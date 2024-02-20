Big Time Rush to headline concert series at Maryland State Fair

BALTIMORE -- Big Time Rush is set to headline the 2024 Live! On Track! Concert Series at the Maryland State Fair on Saturday, September 7.

The American pop band became a sensation in November 2009, after the launch of a scripted Nickelodeon TV show with the same name. The show followed the Hollywood adventures of four hockey players from Minnesota after they were selected to form a boy band.

Big Time Rush's performance will perform at 7:15 p.m., followed by an opening act by special guests Crash Adams at 6 p.m.

Gates will open at 5 p.m.

General Admission Lawn Tickets are available for $55 each. Concert ticket purchases include admission to the fair.

On sale begins Friday, February 23, at 10:00 a.m.

You can find more concert information and tickets on the Maryland State Fair website.