Big Time Rush to headline concert series at Maryland State Fair

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Big Time Rush is set to headline the 2024 Live! On Track! Concert Series at the Maryland State Fair on Saturday, September 7.  

The American pop band became a sensation in November 2009, after the launch of a scripted Nickelodeon TV show with the same name.  The show followed the Hollywood adventures of four hockey players from Minnesota after they were selected to form a boy band.

Big Time Rush's performance will perform at 7:15 p.m., followed by an opening act by special guests Crash Adams at 6 p.m.   

Gates will open at 5 p.m. 

General Admission Lawn Tickets are available for $55 each.  Concert ticket purchases include admission to the fair.  

On sale begins Friday, February 23, at 10:00 a.m.  

You can find more concert information and tickets on the Maryland State Fair website. 

