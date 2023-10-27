Big Boi of Outkast fame to perform at Ravens vs. Bengals

BALTIMORE -- Acclaimed rapper Big Boi, of the hip-hop duo Outkast, is set to perform a halftime concert at M&T Bank Stadium during the Baltimore Ravens' primetime AFC North showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals next month.

The Ravens' Thursday night rematch with the Bengals on November 16 comes after the Baltimore beat the team on their home turf in Week 2.

The Atlanta native takes the stage at halftime, and the team is giving out LED wristbands that will sync to the performance and stadium music throughout the night.

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 5: Big Boi at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

The team is donning their vaunted all-black uniforms for the occasion and is calling on fans in attendance to do the same.

"The 'darkness there and nothing more' setting will serve as the ideal backdrop for a light show in the stands," the team said in a statement.

The first 35,000 fans in attendance will also receive a black handout card, featuring a darkness-themed quote from Edgar Allen Poe's poem - the team's namesake - "The Raven."

Outkast, comprised of Big Boi and Andre 3000, sold 25 million albums and garnered seven Grammy Awards, and was the first hip-hop artist in history to win the Grammy for "Album of the Year" with Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

Big Boi then launched his solo career with his acclaimed debut album Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty and numerous charting singles like All Night.