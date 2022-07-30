Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again, says he has no symptoms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again after recovering from a bout with the deadly virus.

The 79-year-old president announced the results of the test in a social media post on Saturday.

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again.



This happens with a small minority of folks.



I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me.



I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

He said he had no symptoms but was going to continue to isolate himself to protect the people around him.

"I'm still at work, and will be back on the road soon," he said on Twitter.

Biden is vaccinated and double boosted.

Biden is experiencing what his physician Col. Kevin O'Connor has described as "'rebound' positivity," which can happen to a small percentage of patients who are treated with the drug Paxlovid, CBS News reports.

Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19 less than two weeks ago. The president entered isolation and started taking Paxlovid, which is an antiviral treatment made by Pfizer, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement announcing his diagnosis, according to CBS News.

During his first bout with the virus, Biden only experienced mild symptoms.