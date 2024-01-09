Bicyclist struck by car near Arundel Mills mall fights for life at Baltimore hospital

BALTIMORE -- A Glen Burnie bicyclist has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle near Arundel Mills Mall on Monday evening, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The 26-year-old bicyclist was using a motor-assisted bicycle to travel south across Arundel Mills Boulevard from Arundel Mills Drive when they were struck by a 2017 Honda Accord around 7:10 p.m., police said.

A 57-year-old woman from Baltimore was driving the Honda Accord that struck the bicyclist. She had been traveling east, according to authorities.

Witnesses informed officers that the driver had a green light at the time of the incident and that the bicyclist entered the eastbound travel lanes without yielding to the vehicle, police said.

The driver was uninjured by the crash and remained on scene afterward, police said.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department bicyclist took the bicyclist to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for medical treatment, according to authorities.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department's traffic safety section is investigating the crash, police said.