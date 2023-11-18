BGE, Baltimore Fire investigate gas explosion in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE- BGE crews and the Baltimore Fire Department are investigating an incident involving a gas explosion in South Baltimore Saturday morning, officials said.

Fire officials stated down power lines and an underground gas leak ignited an explosion, leading to a fire in the basement of a residence. Fire crews reported to the 1500 block of Ridgley Street around 9 a.m. Saturday.

No injuries have been reported. A building inspector is on scene to determine the extent of damages to the residence.

BGE and the Baltimore Fire Department are on the scene and tell WJZ this incident is under control but still an active investigation.

This story is developing.