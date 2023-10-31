Watch CBS News
Local News

Bertha's Mussels has closed — for real this time

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

Bertha's Mussels has closed — for real this time
Bertha's Mussels has closed — for real this time 00:25

Bertha's Mussels - a 51-year relic of a Fells Point era gone by - took its final curtain call Monday night, owner and co-founder Tony Norris said.

The Fells Point landmark had become one of Baltimore's most recognizable restaurants, with loyal patrons smacking their signature "EAT BERTHA'S MUSSELS" bumper stickers on trips from the Great Wall of China to the South Pole.

This story by Matti Gellman continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Bertha's Mussels has closed - for real this time

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 2:50 PM EDT

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.