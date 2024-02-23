Belair Edison community recovering after death of family in fatal car crash

BALTIMORE - A tragic crash on Belair Road earlier this week has many in the community still reeling.

Two days ago a 68-year-old woman and her 9-year-old grandson died after flipping over and ramming into a parked car.

Dennis Valera spoke with the city councilman representing the Belair Edison community about this tragedy and what's being done to help the community.

Councilman Antonio Glover says his community is still so shaken from Wednesday's crash, he's joining the effort to help his community heal.

Valera did talk with one of the family members of the victims over the phone, understandably, they just want their privacy at this time.

Pieces of shattered glass and other fragments still sit at the corner of Belair Road and Kentucky Avenue where the car with Sharon Worsham, her grandson Xavier Dukes, and another child crashed.

"It's a very tragic situation" said a member of the community.

Surveillance video WJZ obtained shows Worsham's car zipping through and hitting a car before flipping and hitting another car.

Councilman Antonio Glover's district covers the Belair Edison community.

He's felt the impact from his constituents also reaching out to the victims' family. He tells WJZ this community is tight-knit.

"We're just family, we're all in close proximity to each other. When you're born and raised here, and you gone to school here, and many families that are still here, we become one big family" said Glover.

Glover also says his office has already had things in the works to unify the community, including rehabbing a stretch of Belair Road.

"We've been doing some things with Streetscape. We're at 65-percent of the project right now, but you're gonna see a totally different Belair-Edison community coming really soon. So we've been working on that since I've been in my administration." mentioned Glover.

But he's not alone.

Shrine of the Little Flower Church, with the help of local catholic high schools, is also hosting a pancake breakfast Saturday hoping to offer a shoulder for anyone struggling to cope with what happened.

Father Patrick Carrion from the Little Flower Church announced, "Let's make this an effort to bring everybody in who wants to come and just mourn together, share their stories, share their grief. The church will be open during that time, people can come and pray".

That pancake breakfast starts at 8 Saturday morning. No one will be turned away.