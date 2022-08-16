Speaker playing gunfire audio causes shooting scare at Bel Air pool

BALTIMORE -- Audio of gunfire played over a speaker caused a brief shooting scare Monday evening at a public pool in Bel Air, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the Fountain Green Swim Club shortly after 9 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired at the public pool, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. But after arriving, investigators found that no gunshots were fired.

Instead, they determined that someone played the sound of gunshots on a speaker, causing those at the pool to believe there had been a shooting, the Sheriff's Office said.

The commotion and false alarm led deputies to ask parents whose children were attending an event at the pool to come pick them up.

Investigators have yet to identify who played the gunfire audio that caused the scare.

While deputies were on scene, they were notified that a 13-year-old boy had been attacked by an older teen. As a result, a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with assault, deputies said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call deputies at 410-612-1717.