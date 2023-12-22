Bel Air businesses at popular shopping center forced to close following fire

BALTIMORE -- A fire at a shopping center in the heart of Bel Air forced several businesses to shut down on Friday morning.

The fire breached a utility room at a property occupied by JCR Companies, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A sprinkler in the utility room was able to control the fire until firefighters arrived, fire officials said.

It took 25 firefighters from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company 10 minutes to extinguish the flames, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Multiple businesses were forced to temporarily close following the fire due to the loss of electricity, fire officials said.

Those businesses include Liberatores, Rainbow King, C.R Wings, and Poke Bowl, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.