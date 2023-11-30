Bay Harvey, a Swiss citizen, leads Johns Hopkins football on NCAA Tournament run

BALTIMORE - Johns Hopkins is just a few more steps from an NCAA football title.

The Blue Jays, ranked No. 7, will play host to Randolph-Macon at noon on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Quarterback Bay Harvey is a stand-out performer and he has a stand-out story.

He is a citizen of Switzerland, a country not known for American football. He was born in Rhode Island and moved to Europe with his family when he was 3 years old.

Harvey became a Swiss citizen and found a football team near the village where he grew up.

His love of the game brought him back to the United States.

Harvey enrolled at a high school in Cleveland, Ohio for his senior year, and played football well enough there to get a shot at Johns Hopkins.

He became the starter as a junior this year and has passed for nearly 3,000 yards with 33 touchdowns. He's also the team's leading rusher.

That's not bad for a guy who grew up in Switzerland.

"I am proud what I have done, proud to represent Switzerland," Harvey said. "In this football world over here in the U.S., I have a lot of buddies still over there that I grew up with. I am part of their success in a sense coming over there and succeeding, showing that there are ballplayers over in Switzerland and Europe in general. So, I think that's really fun."

Harvey said he grew up a New England Patriots fan, but in Switzerland, he skied and played soccer and tennis, and club football.

Harvey has led Hopkins to a 12-0 record, a first in program history.

A win over Randolph-Macon would put Hopkins in that national semifinals for just the second time.