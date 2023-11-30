Watch CBS News
Sports

Bay Harvey, a Swiss citizen, leads Johns Hopkins football on NCAA Tournament run

By Mark Viviano

/ CBS Baltimore

Bay Harvey, a Swiss citizen, leads Johns Hopkins football on NCAA Tournament run
Bay Harvey, a Swiss citizen, leads Johns Hopkins football on NCAA Tournament run 02:45

BALTIMORE - Johns Hopkins is just a few more steps from an NCAA football title.

The Blue Jays, ranked No. 7, will play host to Randolph-Macon at noon on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Quarterback Bay Harvey is a stand-out performer and he has a stand-out story.

He is a citizen of Switzerland, a country not known for American football. He was born in Rhode Island and moved to Europe with his family when he was 3 years old.

Harvey became a Swiss citizen and found a football team near the village where he grew up.

His love of the game brought him back to the United States.

Harvey enrolled at a high school in Cleveland, Ohio for his senior year, and played football well enough there to get a shot at Johns Hopkins.

He became the starter as a junior this year and has passed for nearly 3,000 yards with 33 touchdowns. He's also the team's leading rusher.

That's not bad for a guy who grew up in Switzerland.

"I am proud what I have done, proud to represent Switzerland," Harvey said. "In this football world over here in the U.S., I have  a lot of buddies still over there that I grew up with. I am part of their success in a sense coming over there and succeeding, showing that there are ballplayers over in Switzerland and Europe in general. So, I think that's really fun."

Harvey said he grew up a New England Patriots fan, but in Switzerland, he skied and played soccer and tennis, and club football.

Harvey has led Hopkins to a 12-0 record, a first in program history.

A win over Randolph-Macon would put Hopkins in that national semifinals for just the second time.

Mark Viviano
mark-viviano.jpg

Mark Viviano is sports director for WJZ.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 7:04 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.