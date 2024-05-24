Bay Bridge traffic can be a headache on Memorial Day weekend. Here are the best times to cross

BWI Marshall Airport expecting 33,000 travelers for Memorial Day weekend, and more top stories

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The days of having the beach all to yourself or quick trips over the Bay Bridge are about to end as Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start of summer.

AAA predicts about 861,000 Marylanders are traveling this holiday weekend. That's a 2.7% increase over last year (850,000), and the third-highest number of Memorial Day weekend travelers since AAA began tracking holiday travel 24 years ago.

Here's what to know when you're heading to and from the beach this Memorial Day weekend and all summer.

When should I cross the Bay Bridge?

The MDTA advises travelers to travel off-peak hours when heading to and from the Eastern Shore. The agency offered these bridge tips for this holiday weekend and throughout the summer months:

Eastbound

Thursday, May 23 – before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Friday, May 24 – before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 25 – before 7 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 – before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Memorial Day Monday, May 27 – before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28 – before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Westbound

Thursday, May 23 – before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Friday, May 24 – before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 25 – before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 26 – before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

Memorial Day Monday, May 27 – before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28 – before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Motorists traveling to and from the Eastern Shore are asked to remain on US 50 to keep local roadways open for first responders and residents.

The MDTA said that two-way operations will be implemented, weather and traffic permitting, to help prevent eastbound delays from becoming gridlock at the Bay Bridge.

How to stay ahead of Memorial Day traffic

For real-time updates on major incidents follow the MDTA on X (Twitter).

To sign up for email/text alerts or view real-time traffic camera images on MDTA roadways, visit mdta.maryland.gov.

Call 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) for 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic conditions or visit baybridge.com to view traffic cameras

Visit the MDTA's website for more travel tips this holiday weekend.