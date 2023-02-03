BARCS will host annual Dog Wedding at Lord Baltimore hotel this weekend

BALTIMORE — The BARCS Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is hosting its second annual Dog Wedding Saturday, February 4, at the Lord Baltimore hotel.

It's an alternative gala-style fundraising event to raise money for the shelter. This year, BARCS will be marrying two dogs who were rescued and rehabilitated through the BARCS Franky Fund Program.

BARCS Animal Rescue and Care Shelter

Included in the cost of your ticket is a cocktail hour, dinner, an open bar (seriously), wedding cake and dancing.

There are also three pre-party events that will take place over the next two weeks leading up to the event.

The cheapest tickets for guest attendees, which started at $75, are now sold out. However, ceremony floor seats are still available for $150 each.

You can purchase tickets and learn more information abut the event on the BARCS Dog Wedding website.