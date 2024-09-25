Banned, challenged books protected within Anne Arundel County Library System

BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Public Library System is a safe haven for books fighting against censorship and restrictions.

This week is Banned Books Week, an annual event highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by books targeted for removal or censorship, which is an issue that's become more prevalent in recent years.

The Board of Trustees recently passed a resolution designating Anne Arundel County Public Library as a book sanctuary, the first in Maryland, and one of 13 library systems across North America with this distinction.

The announcement comes amid a sharp rise in book challenges. The American Library Association reported a 92% increase in books targeted for censorship in 2023.

"We stand here united in our commitment to one thing, protecting your freedom to read," said Skip Auld, the CEO of Anne Arundel County Public Library.

What is a book sanctuary?

Originating in Chicago in 2022, book sanctuaries are places dedicated to collecting and protecting endangered books, making them broadly accessible, hosting events and educating others on the history of book banning and burning.

"Unfortunately, this concept of banning books about topics that some of us may disagree with has grown," said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.

Story time at the library

Grandad's Camper is one of about 4,200 books currently challenged or banned in public libraries and schools. Anne Arundel County's Public Library is now a book sanctuary for those books.

"A place where every individual has the right to explore ideas without fear of censorship or judgment," Auld said.

Andrea Armstead, who attended story time for Grandad's Camper with her grandson at the Anne Arundel County Public Library at the Annapolis Mall, appreciates the book sanctuary.

"I mean, this is society, we need to be welcoming to all of society, especially in the libraries for heaven's sake, and in our schools," Armstead said.