Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore's Office of Emergency Management warns people away from flooded areas

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday Evening News Roundup (9/12/2023)
Your Tuesday Evening News Roundup (9/12/2023) 02:43

BALTIMORE -- Overnight flooding stemming from a severe thunderstorm has prompted the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management to warn people away from flooded areas.

Some of the affected areas include the intersection of 35th Street and Hillen Road, the parts of Jones Fall Road that cross with Smith Avenue and Falls Road, and the area where Cold Spring Lane intersects with Story Run Park.

The storm generated flash flood warnings and tornado warnings in various parts of the state. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 1:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.