Baltimore's Office of Emergency Management warns people away from flooded areas

BALTIMORE -- Overnight flooding stemming from a severe thunderstorm has prompted the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management to warn people away from flooded areas.

Some of the affected areas include the intersection of 35th Street and Hillen Road, the parts of Jones Fall Road that cross with Smith Avenue and Falls Road, and the area where Cold Spring Lane intersects with Story Run Park.

The storm generated flash flood warnings and tornado warnings in various parts of the state.

Residents in the areas of:



- 35th and Hillen

- Jones Falls at Smith Ave and Falls Rd

- Stony Run at Coldspring



Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. — Baltimore City OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) September 13, 2023