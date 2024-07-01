Baltimore's new Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center honors civil rights icon

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore honored civil Rights icon Thurgood Marshall's legacy by reviving a piece of the city's history.

For decades, Thurgood Marshall's old elementary school sat abandoned. Now it has a new life, called the Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center.

P.S. 103, on Division Street, Marshall's former elementary school, is now a community gathering place and research facility bearing his name.

Dozens gathered to celebrate the building's grand opening on the eve of what would've been Thurgood Marshall's 116th birthday.

"This center will save lives," Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne Jones said. "So, it is fitting it is named after Justice Thurgood Marshall."

"Investing in neighborhood projects like this one is a vital for growth and prosperity for our communities," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "These projects provide essential resources and spaces that enhance the quality of life for residents."

Dr. Alvin Hathaway is responsible for renovating the property, a project that cost $15 million. The building was completed last December.

"This is a portal," said Hathaway, President of Beloved Community Services Corporation, Inc. "This is a place where you get inspired, educated and empowered."

The center will house several tenants that will help bring essential resources to the West Baltimore community, including Judge Alexander Williams, of the University of Maryland, who will facilitate a gun violence initiative, a juvenile diversion program and much more from the amenity center.

"I'm just excited to be here in Baltimore," Williams said. "Baltimore it is the engine for Maryland right now."

In addition to the grand opening, a street near the center was dedicated in Thurgood Marshall's honor.