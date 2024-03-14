Watch CBS News
Baltimore's new $1 billion jail expected to be most expensive state-funded project in history

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE - Baltimore will soon have a new jail and it's expected to be the most expensive state-funded project in history.

Our media partner The Baltimore Banner reports that the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is pushing ahead with plans for the $1 billion Baltimore Therapeutic Treatment Center.

It will be a hybrid jail, hospital and mental health and substance use treatment facility at the site of the old detention center.

It's expected to open in 2029.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 7:59 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

