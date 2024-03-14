Baltimore's new $1 billion jail expected to be most expensive state-funded project in history

Baltimore's new $1 billion jail expected to be most expensive state-funded project in history

Baltimore's new $1 billion jail expected to be most expensive state-funded project in history

BALTIMORE - Baltimore will soon have a new jail and it's expected to be the most expensive state-funded project in history.

Our media partner The Baltimore Banner reports that the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is pushing ahead with plans for the $1 billion Baltimore Therapeutic Treatment Center.

It will be a hybrid jail, hospital and mental health and substance use treatment facility at the site of the old detention center.

It's expected to open in 2029.