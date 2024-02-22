Baltimore's Mr. Trash Wheel to be featured in Dr. Suess's new "The Lorax" book
BALTIMORE - If you live or work in the Baltimore region, you know all about the famous trash wheels cleaning up the Inner Harbor.
The original, Mr. Trash Wheel, is about to make his debut in the literary world.
He's going to be featured in "Green Machines and Other Amazing Eco-inventions," the latest addition to Doctor Seuss's "The Lorax" book series.
The book, which comes out on March 5, showcases eco-friendly inventions from around the world.
Mr. Trash Wheel proudly represents Baltimore's commitment to cleaner waterways.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.