Baltimore's Mr. Trash Wheel to be featured in Dr. Suess's new "The Lorax" book

Mr. Trash Wheel being featured in new "The Lorax" book

BALTIMORE - If you live or work in the Baltimore region, you know all about the famous trash wheels cleaning up the Inner Harbor.

The original, Mr. Trash Wheel, is about to make his debut in the literary world.

He's going to be featured in "Green Machines and Other Amazing Eco-inventions," the latest addition to Doctor Seuss's "The Lorax" book series.

The book, which comes out on March 5, showcases eco-friendly inventions from around the world.

Mr. Trash Wheel proudly represents Baltimore's commitment to cleaner waterways.