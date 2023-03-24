Watch CBS News
Baltimore's Media Rhythm Institute helps emerging artists and media professionals grow

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Media Rhythm Institute (MRI) is using media and art skills to promote STEM and develop the next generation of entertainment industry professionals. 

Described as a "creative incubator," MRI offers a space for emerging artists, young people passionate about the arts, and arts advocates to engage with the arts community.

The institute is a collection of programs, engagement opportunities, and activations focused on the arts. Participants learn how to use cameras, produce content, and record music from professionals who look like them and come from their community, making a significant impact on their learning experience.

The mission of MRI is to produce the next generation of industry professionals, providing access to professional-grade equipment and studio time that many aspiring artists may not have. The organization also aims to answer the question, "What next?" after young artists have learned their craft, by offering a centralized hub for pursuing their passions.

For more information about the Media Rhythm Institute and to get involved, visit their website at MRIprograms.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 5:29 PM

