Baltimore's Mayor Scott and several city agencies partner to increase community resources

BALTIMORE -- Members from at least eight different city departments collaborated for a community safety walk through East Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Mayor Brandon Scott said that every few weeks city staff make boots-on-the-ground efforts to address problems across the city and offer solutions to neighbors in different communities.

"I know this is an effective tool and we can not only work with our residents but also show people that they are seen in their neighborhoods," Scott said.

The walk started near the intersection of Belair Road and Nicholas Avenue, which is where the grandson of Maryland State Delegate Talmadge Branch was gunned down in 2017. Tyrone Ray was 22 years old when he was fatally shot near the neighborhood 7-Eleven.

City staff noted several issues in the area, which included illegal dumping in alleyways, abandoned vehicles and a dilapidated retaining wall.

"Having them be directly out here to see it is the fastest way for them to understand what needs to be done at the higher level," Scott said.

Members of the Baltimore Police Department also participated in the walks to focus on community engagement.

"In order to get to know the community, you have to get out and walk and talk to people," Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

Staff involved in the collaboration include the Department of Public Works, the Department of Transportation, Recreation and Parks, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhoods, the Department of Housing and Community, the Mayor's Office of Children and Family Success and the Mayor's Office of Employment Development.